As noted earlier this week, former WWE superstar, Cesaro (Claudio Castagnoli) announced that he will go by the ring name “Claudio CSRO” in his post-WWE career. Cesaro officially departed WWE on February 24, reportedly after he and WWE were unable to come to terms on a new contract.

With a seemingly open schedule, one of Cesaro’s past opponents, AEW’s Andrade El Idolo, commented on one of his pictures on social media to extend a challenge.

“El Idolo vs. Claudio but now in Mexico, mi amigo, the last time was in your country.”

Whether this bout would be at an international show with All Elite Wrestling, or more likely, at a AAA show, remains to be seen. Andrade has performed with AAA multiple times in the past, including a standout match against Kenny Omega at TripleMania XXIX.

In March, Cesaro filed to trademark the name CSRO for multiple uses, including merchandise, coffee, and pro wrestling. The trademark insinuates that career moves will be announced soon, but as of this writing, Cesaro has remained silent regarding his departure from WWE and future plans.

As for Andrade, he’s been locked in a feud with Darby Allin on AEW television. The two will compete in the second-ever coffin match in AEW history during this Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite.

