It has been a little less than two months since Claudio Castagnoli, best known as Cesaro, quietly left the WWE in February. News has been quiet on what Castagnoli’s next move will be, though a change to his Instagram profile may hint at what’s to come.

Sometime this Wednesday, Claudio Castagnoli changed his name on Instagram from wwecesaro to claudiocsro. The change suggests that when Castagnoli resurfaces, he will be going by the ring name Claudio Csro, a play on both his real name that he used for years during his independent wrestling career and his WWE ring name. Castagnoli hasn’t commented on the change at this time.

This is not the first hint that Castagnoli would be using Csro as part of his name. In March, he filed to trademark the name CSRO for multiple uses, including merchandise, coffee and pro wrestling. The trademark represented, until now, the only sign of Castagnoli’s post WWE plans, as he has remained silent regarding his departure from WWE and future plans.

After wrestling under his real name for promotions such as CHIKARA, Ring of Honor, Combat Zone Wrestling, Pro Wrestling Guerilla and Pro Wrestling NOAH, Claudio Castagnoli joined WWE in September of 2011, wrestling under the name Antonio Cesaro and later just Cesaro. He would work there for eleven years, winning the 2013 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, the WWE United States Championship and the WWE RAW and Smackdown Tag Team Championships seven times, once with Shinsuke Nakamura and Tyson Kidd and five times with Sheamus, as part of the tag team The Bar.

Castagnoli officially departed WWE on February 24, reportedly after he and WWE were unable to come to terms on a new contract; as his contract expired, Castagnoli is free to sign with any company at any time. At a media call promoting AEW Rampage in March, Tony Khan spoke positively of Castagnoli and his ability, though any potential talks between the two sides is unknown.

