Two big tag team matches were made official for next week’s AEW Dynamite episode, including an AEW Tag Title defense from Jurassic Express.

Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus will put the titles on the line against reDRagon (Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish) in what appears to be the main event of next week’s show.

We will also see the next chapter in the heated feud between The Jericho Appreciation Society and Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz. A trios match will see the two factions collide in the squared circle, as Eddie, Santana, and Ortiz will face Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, and Daniel Garcia.

Rampage, which typically is taped with AEW Dynamite each week and then aired on Friday, will have a live show paired with Battle of the Belts 2 next weekend. The main events for both shows were announced tonight, with ‘Hangman’ Page putting the AEW World Title on the line against Adam Cole in a Texas Deathmatch on Rampage, and Thunder Rosa defending her AEW Women’s Title against Nyla Rose at Battle of the Belts 2.

You can see the growing card for the 4/13 AEW Dynamite below:

* Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz vs. Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, & Daniel Garcia

* AEW World Tag Team Championships

Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) (c) vs. reDRagon (Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish)

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]