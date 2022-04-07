It was announced on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite that Thunder Rosa will put her newly acquired AEW Women’s World Championship on the line against Nyla Rose. The two will go one-on-one at the upcoming Battle of the Belts AEW special that will be taped on April 15.

Rosa and Nyla Rose have been feuding ever since Thunder Rosa came out for a Championship celebration on a recent episode of Dynamite. She was quickly interrupted by Nyla’s manager, Vickie Guerrero, and was laid out by “The Native Beast”.

As noted, Battle of The Belts II will be taped on Friday, April 15 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX, before or after a live edition of AEW Rampage airs on TNT. It’s believed that Dark or Elevation matches will also be taped that night.

There are no other matches announced for Battle of the Belts II as of this writing, however, it was announced earlier tonight that a Texas Deathmatch for the AEW World Championship between Adam Cole and current champion Hangman Adam Page will main event the live episode of Dynamite.

