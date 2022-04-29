Alexa Bliss says she’s ready to return to WWE programming. She was recently asked about her status by a New York-based street journalist.

“Hopefully soon,” Bliss recently told Adam’s Apple. “I’m just waiting for the call.”

Alexa Bliss hasn’t been seen on WWE programming since she participated in the women’s Elimination Chamber match at the titular event in Saudi Arabia on February 19. It was her first match since last September and she hasn’t had another match since Elimination Chamber. Bliss was not in Texas for events surrounding WrestleMania 38.

“Oh yeah,” Bliss said. “Been ready to go since Saudi Arabia.”

Alexa Bliss married singer Ryan Cabrera on April 9 in Palm Desert, California. Following her big day, Bliss sounded refocused on getting back into the mix in WWE.

“I would love to go on multiple honeymoons, but yeah, I gotta go back to work,” Bliss explained.

