Alexa Bliss was not in Dallas, TX for any of the WrestleMania weekend events, according to PWInsider.

Typically, WWE brings in the entire roster for WrestleMania weekend, including the talent not featured on the WrestleMania card. The Superstars not scheduled to wrestle typically make appearances for the company at media events and/or autograph signings. Others are also brought in to attend the WWE Hall Of Fame ceremony and hang out backstage during the events.

As seen in the photos below, there was an “Alexa’s Playground” set and a cutout of Bliss displayed at this year’s WrestleMania Axxess. However, Bliss was not there to meet and greet with fans.

In late February, Bliss shared photos from a bachelorette party ahead of her impending wedding to Ryan Cabrera. Earlier this week, Bliss revealed her big day is fast approaching. It’s possible that Bliss is taking time away from WWE to prepare for her marriage.

Bliss last appeared on WWE TV at the Elimination Chamber PLE, where she lost to Bianca Belair in the six-woman Elimination Chamber match. Since then, Bliss has insinuated several times that WWE has been keeping her off TV. On March 1, she wrote, “Yeah … I don’t know,” in response to a fan asking why she was not booked for the RAW after the Chamber show. Later in March, Bliss tweeted: “I’ll just wait here I guess…”

Bummed for no @AlexaBliss_WWE at Mania but these were cool finds. pic.twitter.com/rDYMtNXpfj — ''The Drip King of Wrestling'' JIM-MAY BAY-BAY (@JimmyBayBay) April 2, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lexi Kaufman (@alexa_bliss_wwe_)

