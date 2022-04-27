Alexa Bliss revealed Tuesday that a recent image of her nose recovery was deemed too violent by Instagram.

In March, Bliss shared several videos on social media from after she had sinus surgery.

Last September, we noted how Bliss took time away from WWE to undergo sinus surgery. She was written off WWE TV following her loss to Charlotte Flair at Extreme Rules.

Bliss and singer Ryan Cabrera tied the knot recently in a desert wedding. Since then, Fightful Select reported that Bliss has been frustrated over her lack of creative direction, which is why she has been off WWE TV since the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match on February 19.

Bliss reportedly voiced displeasure over her lack of creative direction in the days following the Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia, and this was known by talent, creative writers, and higher-ups.

The report noted that Bliss was willing to work WrestleMania 38, but was obviously not used on the card. Word is there were pitches made for Bliss to get involved in Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair storyline, but those ideas were quickly shot down.

It was further noted that by the end of February, WWE had determined Bliss would not be on the Mania card. Bliss reportedly voiced her frustration directly to WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

Last week, Alexa Bliss announced that she has adopted her husband’s family name, and has a new frame of mind.

What moron came up with this BS @AlexaBliss_WWE if they want real violence keep making this stuff cause your nose recovery looks beautiful as ever ❤️ #AlexaBliss pic.twitter.com/MWcpcQDX0E — Chris Lillie (@LillieChris) April 26, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]