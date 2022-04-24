NJPW and Impact star, Jonah, has been working with several different pro wrestling companies since being released from WWE NXT last year.

He’s become a featured talent on New Japan Pro Wrestling shows, Impact Shows, GCW and Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport, and more, with no signs of slowing down. He even competed against NJPW veteran, Tomohiro Ishii, last night at Rebellion in Ishii’s first match with the promotion.

For fans questioning the status of Jonah’s deals with these companies, Fightful has offered some insight on the matter. “The Top Dog” is apparently committed to New Japan and keeping them as his priority while also working per-appearance deals with Impact and other promotions.

Prior to signing with WWE and moving over to the United States, Jonah spent 11 years working throughout the Australian independent circuit. He won several Championships while performing in Austrailia and the UK, including the Wrestle Rampage Australian National Champion three times, the Explosive Pro Wrestling Tag Team Champion, the Pacific Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Championship, the Heavyweight Champion, the Professional Wrestling Alliance Heavyweight Champion, and the Melbourne City Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion.

During his time in WWE NXT, under the name Bronson Reed, Jonah’s top acheivement was becoming the WWE NXT North American Champion. After he was released from the company, he revealed in an interview that top officials in NXT were assuring him that a run at the top of the promotion was heading his way before being unexpectedly let go.

If you would like to see the full results from last night’s Impact Rebellion pay-per-view, they are available at this link.

