DDT’s Konosuke Takeshita is set to be a full-time regular in AEW according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

It is unknown when he is set to make his debut for the company, but he is set to be around for months and months. Unlike when AEW brings in some New Japan Pro Wrestling talents like Minoru Suzuki, it will not be done for a short period. It is not clear if Konosuke Takeshita will be around for over a year but he is set to be in the United States regularly.

AEW has previously announced that they are involved in a working partnership with DDT. The Japanese-based promotion and AEW will be working together in the future. Stars from DDT will be heading to appear on AEW television in the future, but Takeshita is the only talent that has been announced so far.

Much like Michael Nakazawa, Konosuke Takeshita will still be returning to DDT for major shows. This is what Kenny Omega would also be doing if he was fully fit. Takeshita had previously revealed he would be going to the US in April to compete for AEW and claimed that is making a dream come true.

“I have announced that I am going to the US next month to fight in @AEW . This is a big challenge. I’ll make a dream come true.”

Dax Harwood ended up responding to that tweet, making it clear he wants a match against him.

“I’ll fight your ass if your dad Kenny Omega will let you,” the FTR star wrote.

Konosuke Takeshita has previously worked for the company competing on AEW Dark: Elevation last April, while he also teamed up with Kenny Omega, Michael Nakazawa, and The Young Bucks. They were ultimately defeated by Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix), and The Sydal brothers.

