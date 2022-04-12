Rey Mysterio missed Monday Night RAW this week due to a medical issue, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

Rey Mysterio had been advertised ahead of time, but it was not done falsely, and WWE didn’t change their minds from the original plans. The Master Of The 619 was simply unable to appear due to the problem. But it was not revealed what the specific issue was for him. WWE didn’t announce this on the show.

WWE had advertised a match between Rey Mysterio and Veer Mahan for the show after last week. The newest WWE Superstar has attacked both Rey and Dominik Mysterio during the post-WrestleMania edition of RAW to set up the match. However, when the WWE veteran didn’t appear, it ended up being his son that was slotted into that role.

Dominik went one on one with Veer, which led to a submission victory for the latter. He continued the attack after the bell rang. It resulted in the former SmackDown Tag Team champion being stretchered out of the arena. This continued the storyline between Veer and the Mysterio family.

It is currently unknown when Rey Mysterio will be making his return to WWE television. But it is expected that his rivalry with Veer will continue.

