New details on future main roster plans for WWE NXT’s Imperium are being reported on.

As noted earlier this week, there was a pitch made for Imperium to come to the main roster, likely the SmackDown brand, but with just Gunther and Marcel Barthel. This is why there was tension between Barthel and Fabian Aichner on Tuesday’s post-Stand & Deliver show.

In an update, word now from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is that Aichner will likely stay in NXT. There is no word on if he would work as a heel or babyface, or if he would find another tag team partner.

Furthermore, there are conflicting reports on plans for Gunther and Barthel. While the earlier report noted that Gunther and Barthel will likely end up on SmackDown as a new two-man version of Imperium, The Observer says the plan was to call them both up, but not as a tag team or a unit, and likely on separate brands.

It seems unlikely that WWE would split Gunther and Barthel up, but as we’ve seen, anything is possible when it comes to WWE bringing NXT Superstars to the main roster.

Gunther moved to the United States earlier this year and began working on the main NXT brand full-time, joining Aichner and Barthel. Word now is that ever since Gunther made the move, the plan has been for him to end up on RAW or SmackDown.

Last Saturday’s Stand & Deliver event saw Gunther defeat LA Knight in singles action, while Aichner and Barthel dropped the NXT Tag Team Titles to MSK in a Triple Threat that also involved The Creed Brothers. Barthel and Aichner then took a loss to The Creed Brothers on Tuesday’s show, while Gunther came up short in the main event against NXT Champion Bron Breakker. MSK relinquished those titles today due to Nash Carter’s release, and new champions will be crowned on Tuesday’s show.

It was also reported this week how there’s talk of calling up Raquel Gonzalez and Knight, perhaps as a manager.

There’s still no word on when these NXT Superstars might be called up, but we will keep you updated.

