Bad Bunny will be returning to a wrestling ring; only this time, it’ll be on the silver screen, with a lucha libre twist.

As announced Tuesday morning at CinemaCon, the recording artist and occasional WWE wrestler will portray Juan Carlos-Estrada Sanchez, a luchador, in the upcoming Sony Pictures/Marvel film El Muerto. Bad Bunny was in attendance, along with top Sony executives.

“To bring El Muerto to life is just incredible, so exciting,” Bad Bunny said.

According to Marvel’s official website, the character of Juan Carlos comes from a long line of wrestlers who pass down the mask of El Muerto from generation to generation, with the mask providing its holder special powers. In his travels, Juan Carlos eventually encounters Spider-Man and even wrestles him.

It was suggested at CinemaCon that Bad Bunny’s Juan Carlos would be portrayed as an anti-hero, as opposed to a straight-up villain or hero. The role will also make Bad Bunny the first-ever Latino actor to headline a live-action Marvel film, though the film will be under the Sony banner.

Marvel is no stranger to lucha libre, having a several-year working agreement with lucha libre promotion Lucha Libre AAA, where the promotion uses characters based on famous Marvel Comics superheroes. A Marvel showcase match is scheduled to take place this Saturday at TripleMania XXX Monterrey.

As for Bad Bunny, the Grammy winner was last seen in a wrestling ring at WWE Royal Rumble this January, where he participated in the Royal Rumble match. He is scheduled to go back on tour this Summer.

