Eleven years after his last appearance in a film, Bobby Lashley is in a movie again, this time exploring his lucha libre roots.

The former WWE Champion can be seen in the upcoming action-comedy Green Ghost and the Masters of the Stone. The film also stars noted character actor Danny Trejo, best known for his lead role in the films Machete and Machete Kills.

Green Ghost and the Masters of the Stone follows Charlie (Charlie Clark), a car salesman in Texas by day who works as a luchador, the Green Ghost, by night. He later discovers that he has superpowers, and is forced to use them to save humanity from villains who have arrived in town, seeking the powers of what is described as an “otherwordly emerald.”

Bobby Lashley appears in the film as a wrestler who the Green Ghost takes on in an underground lucha libre cage match. A brief clip showing footage of their fight can be seen at the bottom of this post.

This is Bobby Lashley’s first movie role since 2011 when he appeared in the action films Blood Out and Walk-in Welcomes; he had previously appeared in Beatdown and The Way of War starring Cuba Gooding Jr., where he ironically enough played a character known as Tattooed Hispanic Man. Lashley’s last acting role was in the pilot of the Lethal Weapon TV series.

While not traditionally associated with lucha libre, Bobby Lashley is no stranger to it. He has made two appearances for Lucha Libre AAA during his career, first at TripleMania XVI in 2008, where he, Electroshock, and Kenzo Suzuki defeated Chessman, La Parka, and Silver King, and again at TripleMania XXV in 2017, where he took part in Copa TripleMania.

Green Ghost and the Masters of the Stone is set for release this Friday, April 29. Coincidentally, AAA’s TripleMania XXX in Monterrey event will take place the next day in Monterrey, airing on FITE TV, making it a lucha libre-themed weekend.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]