During the latest Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T gave his thoughts on Steve Austin getting back in the ring at WrestleMania 38.

The Texas Rattlesnake faced Kevin Owens in a no holds barred match to close night one. That’s something Booker did expect to see, but he gave props to KO, who he felt delivered an Oscar-worthy performance.

“Yes, I did, 100 percent,” he said on believing Austin would wrestle. “You remember the last time I got in the ring and worked a singles match? I said I was going to be out there for about 10 minutes. How long was I out there? Once you get in there and you get on autopilot, your body just seems to trigger. 15 minutes doesn’t feel like a whole lot of time for someone like myself, someone like Steve Austin. You can walk and talk for 15 minutes.

“Just watching how those guys went out there and played that thing out, it was perfect. Kevin Owens, man he deserves an Oscar, he really does, for the work that he put it on that night, I am serious. Kevin Owens, I have said it for a long time now, this guy is one of the best guys on the roster. He is what professional wrestling is.”

Steve Austin was also involved in a segment from night two, which saw him deliver a Stunner to Vince McMahon. This has been widely regarded as the worst Stunner of all time by fans. However, it’s something Booker T found hilarious, and something only Vince could get away with.

“I’m going to tell you, man. I laughed so hard bro. You know what? The only person that can get away with doing it like that is Vince,” Booker T said. “The only person that could get away with doing it like that. I can’t even be mad at it, I can’t be mad at it at all.”

Booker T also questioned anybody that had something negative to say about Vince’s match. He believes that it created a WrestleMania moment that fans will be talking about for a long time.

“You know for people that were making comments thinking about the match, they shouldn’t be tuning in to WrestleMania. Why were they even watching the show? Why are those people commenting if it’s something that they despise so much? There again, that was a moment,” he said. “That was a moment that the boss of the company came out and created, there again, that’s going to live in history, and people are going to be talking about that forever. People are going to be talking about that Stunner for quite some time.”

