During the latest Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T revealed the one manner he thinks AEW and WCW are similar. For him, WCW was a wrestling company, with the focus not being on storylines until nWo arrived.

“One thing I can say, AEW is kind of like WCW in a sense. I don’t want to step on anything that Eric Bischoff said, because I don’t compare AEW to WCW. But the likeness between the two companies is that WCW was like a wrestling company before nWo came around. We were like a wrestling company. I don’t think you remember a lot of storylines, or, great storylines that WCW put on before the nWo showed up. But they did put on a lot of damn good wrestling matches.”

Booker T sees AEW as similar in the sense that they are a wrestling show as well. He points out the recent match between FTR and The Young Bucks as an example.

“I compare AEW in somewhat, it’s kind of like a wrestling show,” he said. “A lot of the guys go out there and put on some displays, let’s just say the FTR and The Young Bucks, that tag team match that those guys had. It was great, it was awesome, it was a wrestling match. That’s the comparison I see with WCW and AEW, that, and that only. There again, some of the storylines are Shockmaster-ish.”

AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke about the Satnam Singh debut, admitting he got it wrong. Booker T feels that if he is always making public comments like that, Tony doesn’t look like a boss.

“When Tony Khan went on Busted Open Radio and talked about the Singh debacle, and then defended it to the point he threw somebody under the bus. It wasn’t his idea, ‘I just went along with it, the book stops with me.’ My thing is this, it wasn’t a mistake as far as I’m concerned. Everything went right, as far as I’m concerned, this is not something that I have to defend,” he said. “Because it’s the greatest thing that ever happened in professional wrestling, as far as I’m concerned, from the boss’s perspective. That is where I am at if I’m Tony Khan. That right there, I just totally looked at that as a move that did not make him look like a boss.”

Booker T went on to stress that Tony Khan admitting to mistakes is taking him down a trap. For him, that is because the fans want to hijack the shows when they can.

“If Tony Khan feels like he made a mistake, and he has to defend it by going on air and saying, ‘hey guys, I made a mistake, and I am going to do it differently next time.’ You just fall into a trap,” he said. “Because the fans, there again, they do want to hijack the show, they do want to book it, they do want the show done their way.”

