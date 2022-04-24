As announced earlier this week on AEW Dynamite, New Japan Pro Wrestling and All Elite Wrestling are working together to produce a major pay-per-view event this Summer. AEW x NJPW “Forbidden Door” will take place on June 26 at the United Center in Chicago and feature cross-promotion matches throughout the night.

Since the announcement was made, The Young Bucks have now adjusted their Twitter bio with their own personal reaction. According to The Bucks, New Japan never gave the team a proper send-off when they left the promotion. They also point to the fact that early on, when All Elite Wrestling was just gaining traction, New Japan had the opportunity to be a partner but turned it down.

“Hey, remember when we tried to get them onboard day 1, but they waited ’til the dinner table was completely set first & also didn’t give us a proper send-off? [crying laughing emoji],” The Bucks write.

Back in January 2020, Matt and Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks were asked how they felt about missing out on Wrestle Kingdom 14, the first Wrestle Kingdom they had missed in six years. At that time, Matt Jackson admitted that it felt strange distancing himself from New Japan but he had his sights focused on the growth of AEW.

“It was strange [missing out], but I’m so in my own bubble now and [have] tunnel vision with what I’m doing with AEW now. I don’t miss it because I’ve done the dance so many times,” Matt said. “So, if anything, I was thinking about my friends throughout Japan and wishing them the best, and obviously, we had AEW support there with Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho. And I texted Chris, ‘good luck.’ I’m just glad they’re doing good business out there, and good for them and good for everybody.”

They also responded to rumors that were swirling around New Japan and AEW working together in early 2020, which The Bucks turned down. They were hoping it would happen at some point but made it clear that they were still very separate entities in 2020.

“That was just a rumor. Nothing’s happening. I think he just did that to try to get the Internet to talk a little more about the situation, but the door has not opened up at all,” Nick said. “But we wish them luck in what they’re doing because like what Matt said with NXT, a lot of our friends work in New Japan. We have friends everywhere in the wrestling world. If something came along, we’d be open, but nothing’s happening right now.”

During their time with New Japan, The Young Bucks were 7-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, 1-time IWGP Tag Team Champions, 3-time NEVER Openweight 6-man Tag Team Champions, and won the 2013 Super Jr. Tag Team Tournament.

You can see The Young Buck’s new Twitter bio below:

