During the latest Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about Seth Rollins having a mystery opponent at WrestleMania 38. He made it clear that he is not the guy, but put Seth over as being someone capable of a five-star match.

“Nah man, it ain’t me, alright? It ain’t me, but I wish it was,” he admitted. “I am telling you right now, that’s a match I wouldn’t mind, I always talk about Roman, I wouldn’t mind mixing it up with him. But Seth Rollins, I tell people all the time, he’s a guy that has been playing a couple of different roles as of late.

“His entertainment value and character building is definitely something that has come into play. But he’s still a guy that can go out and give you a five-star match if you ask him to do that. Seth Rollins, major player as far as going out there and storytelling.”

With Shane McMahon reportedly in Texas this weekend, some rumors have suggested he could face Seth Rollins. That was reportedly the original plan, and Booker T believes there’s a chance that might happen.

“There’s a good chance,” he said on Shane facing Cody. “I mean, who better to put up against Seth Rollins than Shane McMahon? Other than Cody Rhodes, of course. Cody Rhodes’ name is out there floating around. But I mean it’s not like I can’t see it not being Shane McMahon. In this situation right here, you’ve got to try to mix it up.

“You’ve got to try and throw stuff against the wall and see exactly what happens. Right now, Seth doesn’t have an opponent. Of course, everybody is talking about Cody Rhodes, with Shane perhaps coming back, it might be Shane. Guess what, it might be Shane and Cody.”

Booker T also responded to a question about whether or not this event will be good. However, he pointed out that Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins could tear the house down. And that might change people’s opinions on it.

“If Cody is the guy, and let’s just say, for instance, Cody and Seth Rollins tear the freaking house down,” he said. “And give you a match that you haven’t seen before. Or at least haven’t seen in quite some time, you’re going to go, ‘wow, that was really good.’ And your opinion might just change. I don’t know, I am going to sit back and wait. And see exactly what’s going to happen, because I am a fan.”

