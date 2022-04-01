During the most recent episode of the Hall Of Fame Podcast, Booker T reflected on Triple H’s career. The Game recently announced his retirement from wrestling due to health issues. Booker believes that he is someone who would have been a star regardless of his relationship status.

“Triple H would have been a star no matter if he had married the boss’s daughter or not. Would he have been as wealthy? That’s another story,” he joked. “But as far as being a major player in this business, he was one of the guys, before he ever married Stephanie, that was on the front line in that war against WCW. And he was one of the main reasons that thing got turned around.”

Booker T recalled when they were working for separate promotions during the Monday night wars. He admitted to watching what Triple H would do, and wishing he could be there involved.

“I was watching WWF on Monday nights, and the guy that I was seeing in the ring putting in the work every week, it was Triple H. A guy that was pretty much willing to go out there and put his body on the line. Literally day in and day out,” he added. “I used to watch on Monday nights from the WCW Arena, and I would see Triple H busted up, bloody. Doing the Pedigree on the stairs, or taking something on the stairs, it was wild.

“I was like, ‘god dangit, I wish I was there,’” that’s what I was saying when I was in WCW, when I was on the top of my game in WCW. I was wishing I was in WWF doing the stuff that those guys were doing because they made me feel so alive, as far as this business goes. There again, Hunter was right in the middle of all of that every time.”

While Triple H had spells as a fan favorite, Booker T spoke about him as a heel. He believes that the former Evolution star was able to help guys like The Rock by being an ultimate rival.

“A lot of people don’t want to give that credit,” Booker claimed. “Just being able to flat out say, ‘yeah, he was a huge reason the guys like The Rock and guys like Stone Cold did as well as they did.’ Because they had that ultimate rival in someone like Triple H. Then just think about some of the matches that Triple H had with The Undertaker. Those matches right there alone. I just give credit where credit is due to the guys that laid the foundations.”

Triple H did spend time working for WCW at the start of his career. Booker T reflects on his first thoughts when he saw him walk into the building.

“I remember when he first came in WCW back in the day. The first time I saw him I thought, ‘this guy checks off all the boxes, he looks like a star.’ And he moved on from there very quickly,” he stated. “Relatively no time, and then, boom, he was in WWF. From that day on, he was something that was to be special in this business. He made his mark, and no one can take that away from him.”

