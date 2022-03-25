During the latest episode of the Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about the recent Darby Allin spot.

The eight-man tag team match on AEW Dynamite this week saw Allin launched down a flight of stairs. The Butcher threw him into the wall before he flung Darby down the steps. However, it didn’t write him out of the match, which Booker T has questioned.

“If I am going to get threw down a flight of stairs, let alone get banged up against a wall twice, and then be mobile enough to get back into the action and actually be effective. You know, that’s what wrestling is today,” Booker T said. “I just think, the business today, it’s going to be left, as far as the history of it, it’s going to be left with what these guys leave behind.

“I do think the Darby Allin’s of the world, of course, they have to do a little bit more, and give a little bit more. Just because he’s not the biggest guy in the world. But when I look at Darby Allin, I say man, ‘this is talent. And I’ve got to think about taking care of my talent.’ I just think you can figure out a different way to get to a means to an end. Opposed to having Darby Allin injure himself to where he can’t do this.”

Booker T believes that is the type of bump that AEW could have tapped into for over a month. However, if he sees Darby back in the ring next week, the Hall Of Famer believes it is a moment missed.

“Me personally, of course, if thee would have been a spot, there would have been a reason why Darby Allin did that. It wouldn’t have been done just to be a spot,” he explained. “That’s something that we could definitely utilize. Not just for this week, next week, but probably next month, or the next three months.

“If Darby Allin comes back next week and he’s just Darby Allin coming down on the skateboard, that’s one of those things to where it was a moment that was missed, and they’ll probably never get it back.”

