Brock Lesnar was never booked for WrestleMania Backlash, despite WWE having advertised him for the event until this week. That’s according to a new report in this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Brock Lesnar was pulled from the talent listing for WrestleMania Backlash earlier this week. He had been advertised for the event since it was first announced.

However, according to the Wrestling Observer, there were never plans for him to appear on the show. The Observer called it “a different type of false advertising than WWE usually does”. The Observer reported this is not a situation where WWE management changed its mind or someone was forced to miss an event due to a health issue. The Observer states that WWE always knew Lesnar would not appear at Backlash but chose to advertise him for the show anyway.

Brock Lesnar is still being advertised for Money In the Bank, which is scheduled for Saturday, July 2 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Lesnar has not been seen on WWE programming since losing the WrestleMania 38 main event to the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

WrestleMania Backlash will take place on Sunday, May 8 from the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island. The only matches confirmed as of this writing are Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins II, and Ronda Rousey vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in an “I Quit!” match.

