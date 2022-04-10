WWE Superstar Bron Breakker recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman at WWE’s WrestleMania 38 media row before the Hall of Fame induction ceremonth. Earlier this month, his father and uncle (The Steiner Brothers) inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame.

There has previously been some bad blood between the company and Scott Steiner, in particular. This is what led to some surprise he was earning an induction this year. However, Bron Breakker had admitted they are all thankful to be with the company. The former NXT Champion also put over the tag team for earning the highest accomplishment possible.

“Man, Scotty is excited, my dad is excited, we are all excited,” he claimed. “We are so thankful to be a part of WWE, and they get to have this experience. And close the last chapter of their career, and go into the highest prestige you can accomplish, the WWE Hall Of Fame. It’s so cool.”

Bron Breakker also reflected on getting to talk with his father about this entire process of him starting in wrestling. Despite his early successes within the company, that isn’t something Rick Steiner looks at. Instead, Bron’s dad is all about what he can do to be better.

“He’s got high expectations for me,” Bron said. “So, he never really acknowledges that I am doing super well or anything, he’s always focused on how I can be better.”

Bron Breakker has also spoken about the possibility of them working together on television in the future.

“Yeah, that would be cool. I would love that, I think the people would love that. I don’t know, we will see,” he said.

