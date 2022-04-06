Charlotte Flair recently spoke with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport where she admitted her current title run isn’t one of her favorites. The Queen was able to defend the title against Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38, but she wants to be a fighting champion more.

“I can’t say that this title reign has been one of my favorites,” she admitted. “Because I haven’t had an opportunity, due to unfortunate events to defend the title as many times as I would like. But in terms of when I came back after WrestleMania 37 that I missed, and came back as the Opportunity, I feel like it’s been the most confident my character has been since before, it’s been like a good three-and-a-half years, I think.”

Charlotte Flair then went on to talk about the reasons she hasn’t been able to defend the title much. One of those situations was down to Toni Storm departing the company.

“Well, like Toni Storm in the middle of our storyline, she left. Then there hasn’t really been anybody on SmackDown,” Flair claimed. “I had the opportunity to face Naomi in a title match on SmackDown, I have been wanting to wrestle her for like five years. So I would have liked to have been more of a fighting champion.”

Paul Heyman recently claimed that Charlotte Flair doesn’t realize how good she actually is. That is something that Flair spoke about, claiming that is because she is still growing each year.

“I’ve had a pep talk. You should never walk away and be like, ‘that was amazing,’ you can nitpick anything. No, I know I am really good. But when you know there can be more, and I feel like I grow every single year. That’s the thing if you watched back from 32 to now. Like, if I could go back and redo all of my vs. Sasha like we were such babies. I was just learning the business. Now I am like, ‘okay, I get all aspects of it.’ I would love to redo that feud.”

Charlotte Flair then discussed her relationship with Heyman in more detail. He is somebody that she goes to talk with hen she feels that the work she’s doing isn’t good enough.

“I have gone to him a few times over the course of my career,” Flair revealed. “If he says something nice about me in an interview I will always, god this was like a couple of years ago. I think I was in NXT, and Sasha and I had just main evented San Jose. He was like, ‘you’re the future.’ That stuck with me. I think I’ve gone to him twice when I’ve felt like I wasn’t doing a good job, and how do I do this? He was like, ‘you just don’t realize even what you’re delivering because you’re so in your own head.’”

