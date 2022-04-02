Paul Heyman recently spoke to Sports Media with Richard Deitsch, giving his thoughts on Charlotte Flair. He believes that the SmackDown Women’s Champion is underutilized. Heyman also thinks that she doesn’t understand her own ability to the fullest extent either.

“I also think that Charlotte Flair is a dramatically underutilized talent. Both by WWE but also by Charlotte Flair. I don’t think she understands just how great she is,” Heyman revealed. “I don’t think that’s a skill set that someone can be taught without hands-on experience. Together with synergy, professional intimacy, and trust, and again, it’s about the method. But if I were to be able to perform with her, I think I could bring something out of Charlotte. A level of greatness that she can’t achieve on her own. And nobody can achieve it, Roman Reigns couldn’t achieve the Tribal Chief on his own.”

Paul Heyman also talked about the potential of being able to work with Ronda Rousey. He believes she’s in a similar situation to Charlotte Flair. However, he also stated that working with her backstage is an inspirational situation.

“The same goes for Ronda Rousey,” he said. “There are things about Ronda Rousey that are so ahead of the curve, that are so beyond anybody’s ability to even fathom how great she can be. And there’s no way that she can reach that on her own. She needs someone to bounce off, she needs someone to perform with. An actor doing a monologue will never be as great, I don’t care if it’s Laurence Olivier doing Othello in the park. He’s never going to be as great as if he’s opposed against, or doing a scene with another performer that can bring something out of Olivier that he can’t bring out of himself.

“So with that in mind, a chance to work with Ronda Rousey, whose whole life has been predicated on breaking barriers, and smashing through glass ceilings, and reaching levels that no one else on the history of the face of the planet, male, female, or any other gender that we care to identify, has ever reached in their entire life, or will. Oh my god.

“Selfishly, I would love to see what she could bring out of my performance. So, yes I would love to work with Ronda Rousey. Working with her behind the scenes is just beyond inspirational. Because there’s a strive for greatness that lives within Ronda that you just have to acknowledge every time you’re around her.”

When Paul Heyman looks at the women’s division in WWE, he believes they will soon be headlining night two of WrestleMania. For him, the competition is too fierce for them not to reach that stage.

“Here’s the thing, you will see within the next decade, maybe even the next half-decade, the main event of WrestleMania, night two, main event, end of the weekend. You will see two females in the main event,” Heyman claimed. “I have no doubt. The competition is too fierce, they’re too good, they’re coming up so fast, and their talents are on display. They are going to end up there.”

