WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes is looking forward to addressing the crowd on the biggest RAW of the year.

Rhodes took to Instagram on WrestleMania Sunday and thanked fans for their support following his WWE return, which saw him defeat Seth Rollins during Night One of WrestleMania 38. Rhodes said he’s looking forward to having a live mic on the RAW After WrestleMania.

“Thank you all – let’s live forever. Looking forward to having a live @wwe mic in my hand for the first time in over 6 years tomorrow. @usa_network,” Rhodes wrote.

Rhodes has given multiple interviews since returning at WrestleMania Saturday. You can click here for his comments on being vindicated with the appearance, you can click here for comments on his WWE contract and WWE giving him a bus, you can click here for what he thinks about wrestling management roles, and you can click here for what he said about the role that WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon had in his comeback.

As noted, Rhodes has signed a multi-year deal with WWE and will be a RAW Superstar moving forward.

Stay tuned for more on Rhodes. You can see his full Instagram post below:

