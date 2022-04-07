WWE star Cody Rhodes has talked quite a bit this week about his return to WWE after six years, including three where he founded AEW and worked for the promotion as a top star.

Appearing on WWE’s The Bump, Rhodes was again asked what brought about the return. The simple answer; it was just time.

“It just was time. I don’t really know how else to put it,” Rhodes said. “It really was time. I loved what I had been doing, I’m so proud of it. I know people aren’t living under a rock. I had come from another company that I loved everything about it, everything. But I needed to move forward. And I got to elaborate a little on that on RAW, which was amazing because I was just able to go out and speak in an unscripted, raw fashion and tell a story about my dad that not everybody knows.

“Some fans know, because I posted about it. I actually have the title I spoke about. But not everyone knows that story, which was my original impetus and whole origin story of wanting to be a wrestler. So to be able to tell the world that was very special and it was a lot of fun on Monday. A lot of online fun as well.”

Cody Rhodes was also asked about the feeling he had when he made his entrance at WrestleMania 38 for his match with Seth Rollins. He confirmed that he was in a semi-trance, something pointed out to him by friend and AEW announcer Tony Schiavone.

“I was in a bit of what I call a trance. Truly,” Rhodes said. “My friend, Tony Schiavone, he actually mentioned this to me. He said I looked like I was in a trance until I got about midway down and I realized what was happening, where I was. And it really was the case, because as much as I just told you it was time and all those things, this wasn’t part of the plan. That’s the beautiful way life is. It was such a big, heavy moment for me, I didn’t make any faces.

“As a wrestler, I’m always thinking ‘okay, if you see me touch my teeth to my tongue, or smirk or sneer, I feel like I’m in it.’ I’m playing for cameras, I’m doing what we do as wrestlers, superstars, entertainers, all that stuff. But that one I was just in it. It was very heavy. I didn’t want to put too much pressure on what it would feel like and all of that, but it felt better than I ever could’ve imagined. To get that type of reception, that type of mutual gratitude that the fans have for me and I have for the fans, was really felt in Dallas. I needed that as a performer.”

