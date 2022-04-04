UFC star Conor McGregor says fear kept WWE from bringing him to The Grandest Stage of Them All.

McGregor took to Twitter after Night Two of WrestleMania 38 and commented on why he wasn’t at the show.

“Why wasn’t I at Wrestlemania? They all fear me, that’s why,” he wrote.

There’s no word on if McGregor had talks with WWE about appearing this year, but there were rumblings on McGregor possibly making a WrestleMania appearance a few years back.

Becky Lynch responded to Conor’s comments and said she could’ve used her fellow Irishman at WrestleMania 38 as Night One saw her drop the RAW Women’s Title to Bianca Belair.

“Hey man. I could have used you. Bianca brought an army. Next year?,” Lynch wrote.

Lynch was referring to how Belair used the Texas Southern University’s Ocean of Soul marching band for her WrestleMania Saturday entrance.

Stay tuned for more. You can see the tweets from McGregor and Lynch below:

Hey man. I could have used you. Bianca brought an army. Next year? — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 4, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]