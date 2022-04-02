With WrestleMania 38 hours away, the latest odds for both Saturday and Sunday night have been revealed, according to Bet Online.

Most of the lines remain similar from this past Thursday, with all the previous favorites still favored to come out victorious. The one notable change is The Miz and Logan Paul going from -120 on Wednesday to EVEN money today. You can see the full odds below.

WWE – Wrestlemania Saturday

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match Winner

Bianca Belair -500 (1/5)

Becky Lynch (c) +300 (3/1)

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match Winner

Ronda Rousey -800 (1/8)

Charlotte Flair (c) +425 (17/4)

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match Winner

The Usos (c) -220 (5/11)

Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs +160 (8/5)

Singles Match Winner

AJ Styles -200 (1/2)

Edge +150 (3/2)

Singles Match Winner

Mystery Opponent -450 (2/9)

Seth Rollins +275 (11/4)

What Will Happen First?

Stone Cold Stunner’s Kevin Owens -700 (1/7)

Kevin Owens Stunners’ Stone Cold +400 (4/1)

Singles Match Winner

Drew McIntyre -1000 (1/10)

Happy Corbin +500 (5/1)

Tag Team Match Winner

Dominik & Rey Mysterio -140 (5/7)

Logan Paul & The Miz EVEN (1/1)

Tag Team Match Winner

Sheamus & Ridge Holland -200 (1/2)

The New Day +150 (3/2)

WWE – Wrestlemania Sunday

Champion vs Champion Match Winner

Roman Reigns (c) -350 (2/7)

Brock Lesnar (c) +225 (9/4)

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match Winner

RK-Bro (c) -150 (2/3)

Street Profits +150 (3/2)

Alpha Academy +400 (4/1)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match Winner

Naomi & Sasha Banks -200 (1/2)

Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley +185 (37/20)

Zelina Vega & Carmella (c) +500 (5/1)

Shayna Baszler & Natalya +750 (15/2)

Singles Match Winner

Omos -170 (10/17)

Bobby Lashley +130 (13/10)

Singles Match Winner

Johnny Knoxville -300 (1/3)

Sami Zayn +200 (2/1)

Singles Match Winner

Pat McAfee -170 (10/17)

Austin Theory +130 (13/10)

WrestleMania 38 Night’s One and Two will air Saturday and Sunday night on Peacock.

