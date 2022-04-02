With WrestleMania 38 hours away, the latest odds for both Saturday and Sunday night have been revealed, according to Bet Online.
Most of the lines remain similar from this past Thursday, with all the previous favorites still favored to come out victorious. The one notable change is The Miz and Logan Paul going from -120 on Wednesday to EVEN money today. You can see the full odds below.
WWE – Wrestlemania Saturday
WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match Winner
Bianca Belair -500 (1/5)
Becky Lynch (c) +300 (3/1)
WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match Winner
Ronda Rousey -800 (1/8)
Charlotte Flair (c) +425 (17/4)
WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match Winner
The Usos (c) -220 (5/11)
Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs +160 (8/5)
Singles Match Winner
AJ Styles -200 (1/2)
Edge +150 (3/2)
Singles Match Winner
Mystery Opponent -450 (2/9)
Seth Rollins +275 (11/4)
What Will Happen First?
Stone Cold Stunner’s Kevin Owens -700 (1/7)
Kevin Owens Stunners’ Stone Cold +400 (4/1)
Singles Match Winner
Drew McIntyre -1000 (1/10)
Happy Corbin +500 (5/1)
Tag Team Match Winner
Dominik & Rey Mysterio -140 (5/7)
Logan Paul & The Miz EVEN (1/1)
Tag Team Match Winner
Sheamus & Ridge Holland -200 (1/2)
The New Day +150 (3/2)
WWE – Wrestlemania Sunday
Champion vs Champion Match Winner
Roman Reigns (c) -350 (2/7)
Brock Lesnar (c) +225 (9/4)
WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match Winner
RK-Bro (c) -150 (2/3)
Street Profits +150 (3/2)
Alpha Academy +400 (4/1)
WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match Winner
Naomi & Sasha Banks -200 (1/2)
Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley +185 (37/20)
Zelina Vega & Carmella (c) +500 (5/1)
Shayna Baszler & Natalya +750 (15/2)
Singles Match Winner
Omos -170 (10/17)
Bobby Lashley +130 (13/10)
Singles Match Winner
Johnny Knoxville -300 (1/3)
Sami Zayn +200 (2/1)
Singles Match Winner
Pat McAfee -170 (10/17)
Austin Theory +130 (13/10)
WrestleMania 38 Night’s One and Two will air Saturday and Sunday night on Peacock.
