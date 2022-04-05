WWE Hall of Famer Edge has revealed via Twitter that the seeds for his pairing with Damian Priest were “sown a year ago.”

Edge shared a picture of his meeting with Priest on the February 1, 2021 episode of RAW, where The Archer of Infamy made his official main roster debut. The previous night, Priest appeared in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match a surprise entrant. Edge won the Rumble to earn his place in the main event of WrestleMania 37.

Priest and Edge first aligned on WrestleMania Sunday after the latter defeated AJ Styles, thanks to a ringside distraction from Priest. On this week’s RAW, Priest explained why it was an easy decision to pledge his loyalty to Edge. Thereafter, Styles walked out and attacked his Mania rival until Priest made the save. Edge finished off Styles with a spear and he teased the con-chair-to but officials ran out to stop him.

As noted earlier, WWE creative has reportedly pitched additional names to join the stable, including Rhea Ripley and Tommaso Ciampa. On this week’s RAW, Ripley teased splitting up with Liv Morgan.

The seeds were sown a year ago. pic.twitter.com/Fp4gsmNrul — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) April 5, 2022

Not the first time a living legend gives a debuting Superstar a handshake. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/MgVttoAmfC — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 2, 2021

"When I heard your message, I know you were speaking to @AJStylesOrg, but it felt like you were speaking directly to ME. It made my decision so easy to pledge my loyalty to YOU."@ArcherofInfamy sets the record straight with @EdgeRatedR on #WWERaw after #WrestleMania. pic.twitter.com/Xk4w75FCh4 — WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2022

