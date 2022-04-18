Roman Reigns is five days away from reaching the milestone of 600 days as WWE Universal Champion, and WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff is here for it.

On Sunday, Bischoff praised Reigns for his commitment to staying atop the food chain in WWE.

Ya know what’s so cool about this? The journey. In-ring and out. The commitment, from Roman personally, to @WWE. The real-life journey makes the public one so special.

Bischoff also disputed the notion that WWE hasn’t built anyone up to dethrone Reigns.

The WWE on BT Sport Twitter handle recently asked fans to pick the Superstar they wish to see end The Tribal Chief’s historic reign. The poll listed Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Gunther, NXT Champion Bron Breakker, Bobby Lashley, RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Shinsuke Nakamura and Sheamus as nine potential Superstars to dethrone Reigns from the mountain top.

Speaking of McIntyre, the Scottish Warrior is pushing for a match against Reigns at WWE’s stadium show in the United Kingdom this September.

“I’ve been away from the title for a long time,” McIntyre told BT Sport last week. “Roman’s been so dominant and is doing the best work of his career. We’re on a collision course. It [the U.K. event] is five months away. If somehow we could avoid each other for five months, that would be such a big match. Especially on the U.K. soil, I can’t imagine the atmosphere for that match.”

Fans on social media have been split between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre as the two favorites to dethrone Roman Reigns, who is rumored to wrestle The Rock at next week’s WrestleMania 38 in Los Angeles.

