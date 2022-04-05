Cody Rhodes delivered on the worst kept secret in pro wrestling by making his return to WWE after six years at WrestleMania 38 and defeating Seth Rollins.

During the latest episode of the 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff shared his opinion on the return of The American Nightmare and why he believes Cody’s return was a 10 out of 10. The former WCW President said he was so proud of him and revealed that he spoke to Cody after his match.

“Magic, just one word, magic,” Bischoff said. “Everything from the entrance, the match, the post-match production, the visual reactions to the crowd, what element of that entire presentation was not a 10 on a scale of 1-10. I don’t know, I couldn’t pick it out. That was so good, I was so so happy to be able to watch that live. So proud and I reached out to Cody, we connected afterwards and I’m just so proud for him. I really really am.”

As far as what’s next for Cody in WWE, on Monday Night Raw he spoke about his dream to hold the World Championship that his father Dusty Rhodes had never held. At this moment, it’s unclear whether or not Cody will be next in line for Roman Reigns coming off his victory at WrestleMania 38 in the title unification match with Brock Lesnar.

Since returning, The American Nightmare has said several things regarding why he left All Elite Wrestling for WWE after being so influential in the startup of AEW. Cody talked in-depth about the conversation he had with Vince McMahon about coming back, revealing his one request upon returning was that he never saw or heard about the Stardust character again.

The former TNT Champion also mentioned that he met with his favorite wrestler Triple H just prior to coming out for his match with Seth Rollins, amidst all the negative things he said about The Game while in AEW. He also talked about a major reason he left AEW surrounding his management role with the company and doesn’t believe he’ll ever work in management again.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit 83 Weeks with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

