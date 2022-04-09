At WrestleMania 38, the WWE Universe was treated to Stone Cold Steve Austin’s first wrestling match in over 19 years as he took down Kevin Owens in the main event of Night One on Saturday.

Austin then appeared Sunday night right before the main event of the show, Stunning Vince McMahon and helping Pat McAfee fend off the WWE boss and his protege Austin Theory.

During the latest episode of the 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about WrestleMania 38 and the return of Steve Austin in an official wrestling match. The former WCW President talked about the excitement surrounding what happened with Austin and talked about what a fantastic job WWE did with WrestleMania as a whole.

“To see Steve in there doing what Steve is great at doing,” Bischoff said. “And even beyond that, forget the fact that me and Steve are friends, we’ve spent a lot of time in the industry together, we’re peers in that era if you want to put it that way. Forget about all of that, the crowd reaction. It was awesome man, it was just awesome. I came home, I got back in time just last night and I picked up right when the Pat McAfee, Vince McMahon stuff.

“I don’t know man, I can’t say enough good things about it, it was so much fun. I think for me WrestleMania is all about the emotion and WWE did a fantastic job of balancing nostalgia with what’s going on today, the hot story, and the hot matchup. Obviously, Brock with Roman was great, Rousey with Charlotte Flair was fantastic. There were so many great things but such a well-balanced presentation.”

Continuing to talk about Steve Austin’s encounter with Vince McMahon at WrestleMania, Eric Bischoff mentioned the botched Stunner and why he doesn’t want people to be talking about that coming out of the show.

The WWE Hall of Famer also made an interesting statement about this year’s WrestleMania calling it one of his favorite Mania’s in a long time.

“I know people are going to be laughing about the Stunner and whatever but come on man,” Bischoff said. “You pay money to be entertained and having fun is a part of that. That whole segment was nothing but fun. Yeah, the Stunner looked horrible and I would imagine Vince is very angry with himself but hopefully, he gives himself a break because he entertained the hell out of me and a lot of people man. Hats off to Vince, the entire team, and so many people. What an incredible event, in many ways, I think it’s one of my favorite WrestleManias in a long time.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit 83 Weeks with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts