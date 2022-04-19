Biff Busick, formerly known as Oney Lorcan in WWE, recently sat down with MuscleManMalcolm to discuss his time with Vince McMahon’s company and his current goals.

Biff stated that he loved his time performing with WWE between 2015 and 2021, and describes it as a time in his life that he will hold dear to his heart.

“Man, I loved it,” Busick said. “I’ve watched wrestling since I was three years old. One of my first memories ever was Hulk Hogan vs. André The Giant at WrestleMania 3. You know, I always wanted to wrestle for the WWE. It’s funny, when I first started to train to be a wrestler, I didn’t know that independent wrestling existed. I just thought it was WWF and WCW. When I discovered independent wrestling, it was cool, but still the goal was to get to the WWE.

“When I got there, man, it was – I don’t want to sound corny, but it was my dream come true. This was my dream I’d wanted to do my entire life, and then you know, I achieved it, and to be there it was awesome. To train at the Performance Center with guys like Norman Smiley, Matt Bloom, Terry Taylor, there was so many great minds to learn from. It’s a time in my life that I’ll always hold dear to my heart.”

During his time with WWE, Biff Busick became an NXT Tag Team Champion with Danny Burch. Biff talked about how they were randomly paired together as two bald guys.

“They put us together as a team and I thought we made it work,” Busick said. “Me and Danny didn’t really know each other beforehand. We weren’t really best friends or anything. We were kind of just two bald guys that they threw together. It’s funny, we had one match in Chicago at NXT TakeOver, and we weren’t really being used on TV a lot, so when we came out, the fans kind of didn’t react. I didn’t blame them at all, we were just two kind of bald guys coming out with mean, ugly faces.

“At the end of the match, I thought the crowd gave us a standing ovation and kind of earned their respect. So that’s another moment in time that I’ll always remember very fondly. Unfortunately, Danny had the injury with his shoulder, and we got stripped of the titles. I think now, we’re kind of going our separate ways as singles competitors.

“Danny’s still healing from his shoulder injury, and I think for now we’re going to stick to doing singles, but you can never say never. We could reunite one day and bring the team back together, but I wish Danny nothing but success in his singles run, and hopefully, we can bump into each other again one of these days.”

Biff Busick recently made his debut for Game Changer Wrestling and faced Jon Moxley at Bloodsport 8 over WrestleMania weekend in Dallas. He noted that he had heard a lot about GCW, even during his time with WWE.

“It was crazy,” Biff said. “I’d heard a lot of talk about GCW. Being in WWE, you’re kind of in a bubble, you don’t really know what’s going on. But still, even being in WWE, I heard rumblings about GCW, GCW. And then, when I finally got the opportunity to work there, especially Bloodsport which is challenging. There’s no ropes, it’s not a traditional pro wrestling match. But I like challenges, and Jon Moxley is an amazing, amazing pro wrestler. He was a joy to work with.”

