A familiar face will be missing from AEW Dynamite tonight in the form of Hangman Page.

The AEW World Champion announced on Twitter this morning that he will not be at the show after he has fallen ill with COVID-19. Hangman Page still implored fans to enjoy the show despite his absence.

“Dynomite is tonight at 8pm on TBS but i will not be on there because my face is full of covid snot, sorry,” Page tweeted, intentionally misspelling Dynamite. “Please enjoy regardless.”

Hangman Page had not been scheduled for AEW Dynamite prior to this morning, though it was expected there would be a follow-up to a stare-down Page had with CM Punk last week following Punk’s victory over Dustin Rhodes. Punk himself will appear on AEW Dynamite tonight, doing commentary for the Owen Hart Cup qualifying match between FTR members Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood.

AEW Dynamite will take place tonight in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In addition to Wheeler vs. Harwood, the show will also feature Wardlow taking on Lance Archer, The Undisputed Elite of Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly and The Young Bucks taking on Brock Anderson, Dante Martin, Lee Johnson and the Varsity Blondes and Hikaru Shida going one on one with Serena Deeb in a Philly Street Fight.

dynomite is tonight at 8pm on tbs but i will not be on there because my face is full of covid snot, sorry. please enjoy regardless. — HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) April 27, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]