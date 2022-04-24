Impact Wrestling announced during tonight’s Rebellion pay-per-view the date and location for its Slammiversary pay-per-view.

Slammiversary is set for June 19 to celebrate the promotion’s 20th anniversary. The first NWA-TNA pay-per-view took place on June 18, 2002.

It will take place in Nashville, Tennessee, and tickets for the show will be put on sale next Friday on Impact’s website.

During last year’s Slammiversary PPV, Kenny Omega defeated Sami Callihan to retain the Impact World Championship and The Good Brothers became the new Impact Tag Team Champions.

Impact Wrestling’s next event is Under Siege on May 7. The event will be available to watch on IMPACT Plus and IMPACT Insiders on YouTube.

Results of tonight’s Rebellion pay-per-view are available here.

GET READY FOR JUNE 19TH! SLAMMIVERSARY 2022 on #FITE! pic.twitter.com/GzbbMzKcAc — FITE (@FiteTV) April 24, 2022

