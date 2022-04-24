Impact Wrestling announced during tonight’s Rebellion pay-per-view the date and location for its Slammiversary pay-per-view.

Slammiversary is set for June 19 to celebrate the promotion’s 20th anniversary. The first NWA-TNA pay-per-view took place on June 18, 2002.

It will take place in Nashville, Tennessee, and tickets for the show will be put on sale next Friday on Impact’s website. 

During last year’s Slammiversary PPV, Kenny Omega defeated Sami Callihan to retain the Impact World Championship and The Good Brothers became the new Impact Tag Team Champions.

Impact Wrestling’s next event is Under Siege on May 7. The event will be available to watch on IMPACT Plus and IMPACT Insiders on YouTube.

Results of tonight’s Rebellion pay-per-view are available here. 

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

counter

We’re helping make homeownership easy!

SaveWithWINC.com makes saving money easy! Paying your house off faster will save you THOUSANDS - and you don't need money out of pocket to do it. Get started at SaveWithWINC.com and cut 5, 7, even 10 years off your loan!

Ready to buy a home? Get into your next house with SaveWithWINC.com with as little as NO MONEY DOWN!

Instagram iconFollow Wrestling Inc. on Instagram.