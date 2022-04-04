At the Ad Free Supershow Media Scrum, wrestling legend was asked about recently retired wrestling legend Triple H. Jeff Jarrett, who worked with Triple H during his run in WWE during the 90’s, reflected on their work and praised Triple H’s work running the NXT brand. He believes ultimately that he and Triple H shared certain philosophies.

“We wrestled in the Attitude Era and that’s when our in-ring kind of crossed,” Jarrett said. “What I always admired about him from the beginning was his business mindset and then obviously, NXT in the very early days. I think we both sort of have the mentality of ‘how can we create stars for tomorrow?’

“I think the one that I respect and I think I have in common with him, or one of the things, is just kind of that desire to get the satisfaction of finding new talent, developing them, and then really sending them off. I always incredibly respected him for that.”

Jeff Jarrett recently made his return to AAA during AAA’s Invading WrestleCon event. He also appeared in a video at Night One of Joey Janela’s Spring Break, seemingly followed by GCW rival Effy.

