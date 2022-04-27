TMZ has released new details and a police video stemming from Jimmy Uso’s DUI arrest last July in Pensacola, Florida.

According to the report, Uso reached a deal with prosecutors to close out the case earlier this month. Uso pleaded no contest to the charge. As part of the agreement, he completed several required courses related to the incident earlier this month.

The police video shows Jimmy Uso calling a cop “an a–hole” during the arrest. As seen below, Uso seemed to be triggered by a comment made by a Pensacola Police Dept. officer shortly after he was pulled over for allegedly speeding and running a red light.

Once the cop asked Uso to get out of his Dodge Charger after claiming the wrestler’s car smelled of booze, he wished the Bloodline member good luck in passing the field sobriety test.

“I’m hoping you beat it this time, too,” the officer said, seemingly referencing Uso’s earlier DUI arrest in 2019.

The cop’s remark seemed to anger Uso.

“Are you serious?!” Uso asked the cop. “Are you serious?! Why would you say that? I just — it’s all good.”

After Uso was taken to a nearby parking lot for the sobriety test, he once again confronted the cop about the earlier comment.

“That’s crazy, right?” Uso said. “He didn’t have to say that s–t.”

“The nice thing?” the cop responded.

“The nice thing?!” Jimmy Uso fired back, while adding, “Bro, you don’t need to say the s–t you’re saying. I get it. I’ve been here. Let’s do it.”

Thereafter, when the cop tried to put a pen in front of Uso’s eyes – as part of the field sobriety test – the WWE Superstar referred to the cop as “an a-hole.’

“You’re an a***hole,” Uso told the cop. “You’re the one that’s worse. You had a remark — you made a remark you shouldn’t have did.”

The cop seemed to try to apologize, saying, “I think you misunderstood. So, I’m sorry. I was actually being nice. But, I’m sorry.”

You can watch the video below. The Usos will face RK-Bro in a “Winners Take All” title unification match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles at the WrestleMania Backlash premium live event. WrestleMania Backlash takes place Sunday, May 8 from the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island

