Former WWE star John Morrison is not surprised to see Bad Bunny finding more success in the world of entertainment. It was announced earlier this week that Bad Bunny will portray Juan Carlos-Estrada Sanchez, a luchador, in the upcoming Sony Pictures/Marvel film El Muerto.

Bad Bunny drew rave reviews from pro wrestling fans following his in-ring performance at WrestleMania 37 when he teamed with Damian Priest to defeat John Morrison and The Miz.

“You know what? There’s been no celebrity I think with WWE that’s been as much a fan and worked as hard as that dude,” Morrison recently told TheDelzShow. “I understand why he’s successful at what he does.”

Bad Bunny made a brief return to WWE earlier this year. He appeared at the Royal Rumble back in January, where he participated in the Royal Rumble match itself.

John Morrison is making his own inroads into the entertainment world. He did some voice acting as “Red Talon” in the Netflix series The Guardians of Justice. Diamond Dallas Page also has a role on the show. The series premiered last month.

John Morrison has other projects in the works outside of pro wrestling and sees a lot of similarities between pro wrestling and other entertainment genres.

“It’s all storytelling and entertainment,” Morrison explained. “Just the mediums are different. Wrestling’s bigger than movies because the camera comes in and gets it right from your face and you’re performing in a ring for people all around you. And some of them are very far. It’s just, you know, being aware of what you’re doing.”

John Morrison remains active in pro wrestling. He is set to appear at AAA’s Triplemania XXX: Monterrey card on Saturday night. Morrison will wrestle under the name “Johnny Superstar”. He’ll team with Taurus in a 3-way tag team match against the team of Dragon Lee and Dralístico and the team of Laredo Kid and a mystery opponent.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit TheDelzShow with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]