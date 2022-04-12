Former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano recently spoke with Your Story with Mike Wexler, where he responded to former NXT star Blake Christian.

The young wrestler called out Gargano star at GCW show over the weekend and the former NXT Champion admitted he’s had his eye on Christian for a long time.

“I don’t know, man. So, Blake is a guy obviously I have known, he was in NXT for a bit as well. But Blake is a guy I’ve had my eye on for a very, very long time,” he said. “I think he’s an incredibly talented young man. The fact that he uses the nickname All Heart, which I kind of had that nickname back in like 2005, but I am not going say that. And his song is, The Bomb Dot Com, and a lot of people say sounds a lot like Rebel Heart, as well. But not anything here nor there.

“But he is a guy that I think is immensely talented. If I come back and I do a few matches here or there on the indie scene, you know taking on Blake Christian in GCW, if the fans would like to see that. If you the fans would like to see me vs. Blake Christian in a GCW ring, let me know. I say it all the time, and I do mean this, if you chant, ‘Johnny Wrestling,’ I will hear it. So, you never know what could happen.”

Right now, Johnny Gargano is one of the hottest free agents available in the world of wrestling. While fans are looking at where he might go next, he’s not ruling out a WWE return. That’s because he claims to have unfulfilled things with the company.

“I mean all my options are open right now, I am very open about that,” he said. “I don’t know what I want to do yet. It’s one of those things where I am kind of in a time period of my life where I am figuring that out. I am figuring out what my goal is, what lasting legacy I want to leave. I do have a lot of unfulfilled things in WWE that I still want to accomplish.

“So, there is WWE, there’s AEW, there’s New Japan, there’s doing a run on the indie scene. There’s a lot of things that I am kind of debating, working at right now. I don’t know when, and I don’t where I am going to return. But, I promise you when I do you all will know.”

Gargano then looked ahead to what he hopes his legacy will be in the business admitting his story is not finished yet, and he hopes people remember him as a good human being first.

“I feel like my story is very incomplete,” he stated. “My story is not done yet, as you know, and I am very open about this, I hate all my own matches. I hate everything I do. If you’re asking a person who has self-confidence issues if he’s okay with his story, the answer is obviously going to be no.

“I think my story is going to be hopefully much bigger than wrestling. At the end of the day, the most important thing to me is that people are going to remember that Johnny Gargano was a good professional wrestler. But an even better human being. I think that at the end of the day is going to be my lasting legacy.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Your Story with Mike Wexler with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

