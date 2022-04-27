New Impact Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander will make his first title defense this Thursday night.

Alexander just won the Impact World Title by defeating Moose in the main event of last Saturday’s Rebellion pay-per-view in Poughkeepsie, NY. Now the company has announced that Moose will get his rematch on Thursday’s Impact episode on AXS TV.

Moose tweeted on the rematch and wrote, “MATCH OF THE YEAR. 5 STAR MATCH. INSTANT CLASSIC. BEST CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH IN IMPACT HISTORY. I WOULD TRADE ALL THOSE THINGS BACK FOR THE @IMPACTWRESTLING WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP.”

Alexander responded, “Well you’ll get your shot Thursday. [victory hand emoji]”

Impact noted in their announcement, “This past Saturday at Rebellion, Josh Alexander triumphed over Moose to become the new IMPACT World Champion in a personal showdown six months in the making. But there’s no rest for the weary as a blockbuster IMPACT World Title rematch has been made official for this Thursday’s edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV. The last time Alexander became IMPACT World Champion, Moose stole it from him within minutes when he ‘called his shot’. Will lightning strike twice for Moose or will the ‘Walking Weapon’ prove that he’s undoubtedly the new face of IMPACT Wrestling?”

Alexander became a two-time Impact World Champion at Rebellion. His first reign began back in October when he defeated Christian Cage at Bound For Glory. However, Moose immediately cashed in his Call Your Shot contract and ended Alexander’s reign in seconds. Moose held the strap until Rebellion this past weekend.

The Moose vs. Alexander rematch was taped at Sunday’s TV tapings in Poughkeepsie. You can click here for spoilers from the taping.

