Former AEW Champion Kenny Omega has been sidelined for months with a long list of injuries and is currently recovering from the arthroscopic knee surgery, recovery that is expected to take around ten weeks. Omega was also reportedly set to undergo surgery at the end of March to repair a sports hernia with that recovery expected to be around two months.

“Lately I’ve been a little quiet [on social media],” Omega told Get Your Quarters On The Glass. “Just kinda resting, healing, all that stuff.”

Kenny Omega has been out of the public eye since he lost the AEW Championship to “Hangman” Adam Page at AEW Full Gear last November. Omega sounded hopeful that he’ll be in attendance for the CEO 2022 Fighting Game Championships in June.

“We’re gonna try,” Omega said. “It is – I would say things are in the works to make it doable. And it would take just very strange scheduling or prior business commitments on our side of things – the AEW side – which would forcefully pull me away.

“But if I have the time, or if I can create something – an opportunity for AEW or an AEW game presentation perhaps? I don’t know. But I’d love to have a presence there and I’d love AEW to have a presence as well.”

Kenny Omega’s hopes of attending CEO could clash with plans for the joint show AEW is promoting with New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The Forbidden Door pay-per-view is scheduled for Sunday, June 26 at Chicago’s United Center. CEO is set to be held the same weekend, June 24-26, in Daytona Beach, Florida.

