Kevin Owens has sought the help of Sami Zayn to prove that Ezekiel and Elias are the same person.

As we’ve noted, Ezekiel shared a photo of himself and Elias standing next to one another, in an attempt to verify that he is, in fact, Elias’ younger brother.

While responding to the photo, Owens implored Zayn to help him solve the Ezekiel – Elias confusion. In response, Zayn urged Owens to “keep fighting the good fight” but not before admitting that the picture was convincing.

They will try to minimize you because you speak the truth! Keep fighting the good fight!! …I must say that picture is pretty convincing though.

On this week’s RAW, Ezekiel introduced himself to new RAW Superstar Tommaso Ciampa in a backstage segment, until Owens appeared and disputed Ezekiel’s identity. Owens stressed that Ezekiel was just Elias without a beard, pointing out that he had known Elias for years. This ultimately led to Owens complaining to Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce, convincing the WWE officials to book a lie detector test for Ezekiel on next week’s show.

Elias first reappeared as Ezekiel on the post-WrestleMania 38 edition of RAW, interrupting a promo segment from Kevin Owens.

They will try to minimize you because you speak the truth! Keep fighting the good fight!! …I must say that picture is pretty convincing though. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) April 12, 2022

.@NXTCiampa is officially on #WWERaw, Ezekiel is still Elias' younger brother and @FightOwensFight might be going insane. Just a normal Monday night on the red brand. pic.twitter.com/m3We2xBaKR — WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2022

.@FightOwensFight has no time for this "funny business" from Ezekiel on #WWERaw, but @NXTCiampa seems more optimistic about it all! pic.twitter.com/ufpBUg6rpV — WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ezekiel (Elias’ younger bro) (@iamnoteliaswwe)

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]