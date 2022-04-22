Former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens joined the WWE After the Bell podcast with Corey Graves to talk about WrestleMania 38 and his favorite moments from the weekend as a whole.

Talking about Night Two, Owens spoke about his long-time friend Sami Zayn and revealed how happy he was to watch his match with Johnny Knoxville live in the stadium and know his friend’s hard work had paid off.

“I was watching it from a box at the top of the stadium, I was watching it with Seth and Becky,” Owens said. “We had other people in there, Lita, Trish, some other people and we’re all watching and it was so good. It’s the only match that we all just stopped talking and paid attention to because there were kids in there, it was unbelievable.

“This is going to sound really corny but when Wee-Man came out from under the ring and started beating the sh** out of Sami, I got emotional at the reaction. It was so good, people were so happy and I know how hard he worked for all of that.

“He had to fight to get it on the show and then he had to fight to make it good. Johnny Knoxville is amazing, Wee-Man, all those guys were incredible but they’re not wrestlers. He worked so hard to make that happen, he got body-slammed by Wee-Man, how did that happen?”

WrestleMania 38 also included another celebrity wrestling in a match, Logan Paul teamed with The Miz to defeat the Mysterios, Dominik, and Rey. Continuing to talk about celebrity involvement in wrestling, Kevin Owens gave his stance on it and named which celebrity he’d like to face in a WWE ring.

“I’ve always welcomed people from the outside in, if they’re cool,” Owens said. “Some of them aren’t cool and as far as I’m concerned, those guys can just go back from where they came from, we don’t need you. I did interviews before WrestleMania and people were asking me ‘if you could pick a celebrity to have a match with, like Sami’s doing this weekend, who would it be?’

“He’s my favorite actor, which happens to be a coincidence but a few years ago Matthew McConaughey came to a show and he was backstage. I didn’t get to meet him because there was a lineup of people waiting to talk to him so I didn’t get to see him.

“I remember not long after that he talked about how he’d love to do something in WWE. I don’t know him, I don’t know him at all but to me he seems like the kind of guy who would be coming in to do it right and have a blast. People like that to me are welcome in our industry any time.”

