During a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily former WWE Superstar Big Damo (f.k.a Killian Dain) spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman about his relationship with Triple H.

Damo worked with the Game during his time in NXT, and he felt that the wrestling legend understood the business was changing.

“Great,” he said on their relationship. “I think I wasn’t sure how it was going to be when I first got there, you don’t know, you hear things and whatever else. But I found him brilliant, he’s a very affable guy, very approachable, very down to earth.

“I think because he was a worker, I know at that point he was kind of winding down a little bit. But because he was a worker he got it. I think he understood that the way the business had changed slightly and what people were getting behind.”

Big Damo then revealed he reached out to Triple H after hearing about his retirement from the ring. He went through an up-and-down relationship with the Game when he was a fan which he claims is a credit to Triple H’s character work.

“I remember when I first got there, when I first got there, it was still like the remnants of what you expected WWE to be. But over that first year, two years it changed so much,” he said. “By the time when I went back in 2019, I couldn’t believe it. You almost wouldn’t believe it was WWE based on the way everything was being set up and where everything was.

“But he was an absolute pleasure to work with. I was very gutted to hear about his health, I made sure to get in touch with him recently when he did retire. Because as a fan, I hated him in 2000 when he was the champ. Then I loved him when I came back from his injury, I loved him when he was in DX, then I hated him. This kept happening. When he was in Evolution! I had such an up-and-down fanship with him. I told him that.”

When it comes to Big Damo’s time as a wrestling fan, it was The Corporate Ministry that was his favorite storyline. He recalled how he got back into wrestling as a child, which was so fast-moving.

“The Corporate Ministry is my favorite storyline of all time,” he said. “Yet it’s this minor thing that not many people really care about. But that formation, it still gives me goosebumps thinking about it. That’s the beauty of being a kid. I first got into WCW, that was my first real foray into wrestling. Then cable, sorry it was Sky Television at the time, it got super expensive so nobody had it.

“Then cable came in ‘97, so I am getting completely reimmersed back into wrestling. You’ve got WCW and WWF on the same day on a Friday, we would get Monday Night RAW and Nitro, then ECW would be on at two in the morning. So suddenly, I am going from no wrestling to all the wrestling. I think because everything so so fast-moving back then it felt like it was must-see television.”

