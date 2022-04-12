Former WWE Superstar Big Damo (f.k.a Killian Dain) spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman earlier today on The Wrestling Inc. Daily about his participation in Progress Wrestling’s Atlas Championship tournament this coming weekend.

Damo admits it is crazy to be going back to his old Progress stomping grounds, and he is ready to get the victory.

“It’s so crazy to go back, six, seven years later, it’s my chance to go back with a new crop of lads, as well as a few familiar faces for me, it’s going to be so incredible getting in there. It’s going to be a new crop of fans, and I get all that,” he said. “Even the building just changed I found out today, so everything is going to be slightly new.

“But it’s going to be awesome because Progress was one of those places that I always wanted to really crack on with, but I just couldn’t get it over the line. Couldn’t get that final win that I needed. So, this is like writing a wrong for me, I am going to walk into that Atlas weekend, and I am fully intending to walk out with that Atlas Championship.”

Big Damo was around during the black and yellow version of NXT. Since then, there have been some major changes to the brand and he believes they were actually needed.

“So, listen this is probably a controversial thing amongst my own colleagues and whatever else. But I felt like something did have to change, right? I noticed it, especially towards the end of my time there. NXT had found too much of a formula,” he said. “When everybody was kind of wrestling the exact same way, it got noticeable, and it was hard to watch.

“Because there were all these super talented wrestlers, then you’d have the next group coming through trying to do the same stuff. Then the athletes and stuff who they’ve signed, they just aren’t able to do that kind of style. I think that was maybe an issue, so it didn’t surprise me that something changed.”

Big Damo is not sure if WWE’s new hiring process of college athletes will work and if it does not, he thinks the company will just go back to signing indie names.

“Am I gutted for a lot of my friends who got cut? Of course, I am,” he said. “A lot of people had food taken off their table with WWE, and their terrible decisions. But at the same time, did something have to change? Absolutely. Are they going to end up signing 100 college athletes? Yes, they will, and maybe only one will work out, but that to them is going to be their win.

“So, I understand that’s the avenue that they are going to go for. It will probably work for them, but it probably won’t. But then they’ll cycle back, and they’ll do something where they’ll bring the best of the indies in again, and it’s what they’ve done for 50 years.”

Big Damo went on to explain that NXT wasn’t preparing talent for the main roster because RAW and SmackDown provide different styles all the time. He also pointed out that he could have helped with what WWE was doing.

“I noticed it when we were doing matches, and stuff like that. It’s a very similar formula in every match,” he said. “Whereas that’s not what the main roster is, that’s not what the main product is going to be. The main roster is a circus, there’s all kinds of different styles, and environments, shapes, and sizes.

“So, if you’re not preparing for the main roster, obviously there’s something that needs to change. So, from that part, I get it. I am a wrestling fan, I’ve been a wrestling fan forever. Was I gutted? Of course, I was. I think there’s a lot I could have given to the next crop of guys.”

