On the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the former Olympic Gold Medalist spoke about WrestleMania 38 and McAfee’s performance on the show.

During Night Two of WrestleMania 38, SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee was one of many highlights on the show, showing off his athleticism and charisma during matches with Austin Theory and Vince McMahon.

After McAfee defeated Austin Theory, Vince McMahon entered the ring and challenged Pat to a match in which the WWE Chairman won. It is also being reported that this match may end up being Vince McMahon’s final WWE match ever, with several within the company thinking his match with McAfee was a bad idea leading into the event.

Just recently, McAfee shared his behind-the-scenes WrestleMania experience on his YouTube channel, highlighting many memorable moments like getting beer in his ears, fulfilling his dream of meeting Stone Cold Steve Austin and the moment making him feel like he was on cloud nine. The video lasted 13 minutes, starting with McAfee at a younger age talking about his love for professional wrestling and ending with him getting on a flight back to his home from Dallas that night.

The WWE Hall of Famer mentioned how surprised he was by his wrestling ability and praised a few moves McAfee did during the match.

“Pat McAfee was the surprise performance at WrestleMania,” Angle said. “I would’ve never expected him to do what he did, that was pretty amazing, especially for a non-wrestler.”

“That jump to the top rope was impressive, and then the superplex? Wow! He has some good leaps, he’s a great athlete.”

