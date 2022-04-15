If you’ve been looking for a behind the scenes look at WrestleMania 38, Pat McAfee has you covered. The former NFL punter, occasional wrestler and WWE Friday Night Smackdown commentator posted a video Thursday evening on his YouTube channel, documenting his entire WrestleMania weekend.

The footage began with McAfee and his entourage arriving in Dallas on Wednesday and scoping out AT&T Stadium, including running into a robot while leaving the AT&T Stadium parking lot. From there it delved into the rest of McAfee’s week, including clips from The Pat McAfee Show, brief footage showing him preparing to train for WrestleMania late Thursday night with former wrestler and WWE producer Jamie Noble and moments from Friday Night Smackdown and the WWE Hall of Fame.

As for the two nights of WrestleMania, footage focused on McAfee at the announcer’s table with Michael Cole, McAfee’s reaction to Steve Austin, meeting people like Ariel Helwani and Dallas Cowboys player Ezekiel Elliot and highlights of his matches with Austin Theory and Vince McMahon. Later Pat McAfee talked about the importance of him getting to see Steve Austin’s last match.

“I dreamt of meeting Steve Austin,” McAfee said. “I dreamt of being in the building when that glass breaks, and all of a sudden the toughest son of a b---h on earth comes out. The fact that I never got to see him as a kid, that I got to watch his last match live, it was awesome.”

The video ended shortly after show Pat McAfee walking backstage immediately after his segment with Steve Austin ended. McAfee reflected on the moment and just what it meant to him having been a wrestling fan all these years.

“I got beer in my ears. Like it feels like I have water in my ears,” McAfee said. “I just had the incredible opportunity and honor to chug beers with Stone Cold Steve Austin, have a WrestleMania match that Vince McMahon was a part of. I’m living on cloud 50 right now dude. This is sweet. What a day, what a dream, what a life.”

