During an interview with The Cass and Anthony Podcast, Liv Morgan talked about her days as a child wrestling in her backyard with her brothers, revealing which two female superstars she would love to impersonate.

“Yes but I don’t recommend it, kids do not try that at home,” Morgan said. “We did have a little makeshift ring in my backyard and we wouldn’t do anything too crazy but we definitely played around. I was definitely Lita, I played Stephanie McMahon. I sent a couple boys home crying.”

Continuing to talk about her time as a backyard wrestler, Liv Morgan revealed her favorite move to do.

“My special move when I wrestled with my brothers is I would do Stephanie McMahon’s slap,” Morgan said. “She had this iconic slap that she would do and she would hit you so hard you would hear it, this unmistakable smack to the face and I would use that often. It’s not a move that I bring to the ring with me now but back then, I loved a good slap.”

Speaking of Liv Morgan, the WWE star recently took to social media to plead with fans to stop impersonating her on-line. She has received emails detailing horror stories of people making fake accounts and asking for money. The RAW superstar recently broke up with her tag team partner Rhea Ripley after the former NXT Womens Champion turned on Liv.

