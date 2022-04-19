During the latest video on Dr. Beau Hightower’s YouTube channel Mick Foley appeared to receive some intense spinal adjustments, and share stories from his career.

The Hall Of Famer gave his personal top five professional wrestlers of all time, revealing two names he claims are wildcards.

“Terry Funk, Bruiser Brody, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, and Dynamite Kid,” Foley said. “So, Brody and Kid are the wildcards. I never had anyone say flat out, ‘Dynamite Kid doesn’t belong there,’ they all go, ‘oh, that’s interesting.’ Brody was widely mostly known for his work in Japan, but to me, he was such an inspiration with the style he used.

“So, I borrowed liberally from Funk, and from Brody, and from Dynamite Kid, so I thought I can’t do the stuff he does. But I can launch my own body as a weapon. Somehow he paid the ultimate price for that, he was in a wheelchair for the last 20 years of his life, but no one was better than he was.”

Mick Foley got the chance to work against some of the all-time greats throughout his wrestling career. One of those was Vader, but the Hardcore Legend doesn’t put him on his list of favorites.

“The only reason I don’t put Vader on my list of favorites is because they were great matches, but they weren’t really fun,” he admitted. “Whereas The Rock was always fun, Steve Austin was always fun, and Triple H was always fun. The Undertaker, always fun, we had a great time.”

Mick Foley also got to compete alongside several top stars, but it was The Rock that stood out as the best. He admitted that his younger children are still surprised by their connection.

“Got to be The Rock, can’t not be The Rock, right? My children, the younger ones, are still astonished that The Rock ‘n’ Sock Connection is a two-pack. Because they don’t really see their dad as being on that level,” he said. “And I guess most of the general public wouldn’t either. I am sure like a general onlooker would be like, ‘that guy, that guy beat The Rock twice? That guy without the slightest hint of a deltoid muscle?’”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Dr. Beau Hightower with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]