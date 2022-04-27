WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley joined Renee Paquette & Miesha Tate on SiriusXM’s Throwing Down with Renee & Miesha to discuss the 20th anniversary of Randy Orton’s debut in WWE.

During the discussion, The Hardcore Legend disclosed that he had a one-time argument with former WWE announcer Jonathan Coachman with regard to women’s pay in WWE.

“As long as I’ve known Jonathan Coachman, I only had one argument,” Foley said. “That was when he was maligning the good name of Stacy Keibler. Stacy didn’t want to come back [to WWE], she wanted to do other things. So I cut what we in the trade call a promo on Coach about how unlike those guys, the women didn’t have their travel paid, they didn’t get their rental cars or hotels paid for.

“They were expected to be great ambassadors of the company. They were expected to look good at all times, traveling the globe. And in the end, after taxes, they’re not making – I just didn’t think it was in keeping with a Superstar should be making.”

A few days ago, Mick Foley tweeted out to Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR, after it was reported that Bret “The Hitman” Hart had signed with WWE, following speculated interest from AEW. Foley posted, “Dear @DaxFTR and @CashWheelerFTR – can you guys start mentioning me on here and tag @VinceMcMahon in? Thanks, Mick”

“First of all, feel free to spread rumors about AEW being really interested in me. Dax and Wheeler are talking it up.” Mick joked. “It worked out so well for Bret. I think there’s a handful of guys they don’t want to see in enemy territory. They’ve taken on some major losses, so I thought, ‘hey, I may as well dangle my line out there and see if I can land one of those quiet, lucrative deals.”

Foley also had much praise for William Regal, who is now the manager of the Blackpool Combat Club in AEW, and how he was surprised that he was let go by WWE.

“He was such a great talent – still remains a great talent,” Foley said. “When I saw that he was gone from NXT, man, that was a head-scratcher, for sure.”

REPORT: Mick Foley to manage Bret Hart who will manage FTR. @VinceMcMahon https://t.co/LPuJgbpBsc — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) April 23, 2022

