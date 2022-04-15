Major League Wrestling announced Friday that it has signed rising independent wrestler Juicy Finau to a multi-year contract.

“Blessed…thank you to everyone who’s believed in me and supported me from Day 1 of this journey,” Finau wrote when he shared the news on his social media. “Let’s work!”

MLW says Juicy Finau will be part of its Kings of Colosseum TV taping in Philadelphia on Friday, May 13.

Finau made his MLW debut at the company’s TV taping in Dallas, Texas on April 1 as a surprise participant in a 5-way match for the MLW National Openweight Championship which Alex Kane won, retaining the title by forcing Puma King to submit.

The match also included ACH and MLW World Middleweight Champion, Myron Reed. It was shown on Thursday night’s episode of MLW Fusion.

“HERE WE FKN GO! NICE TO MEET YOU,” Finau wrote when he retweeted a clip of himself making his entrance.

25-year-old Finau began his career in professional wrestling in 2019. The Ontario, California native got his start working for promotions on the West Coast before moving up the independent ranks. Finau has been a regular in GCW over recent years and appeared at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6, Part 2.

Juicy Finau currently holds the Future Stars of Wrestling Tag Team Championship. His tag team partner is Toa Liona, who recently signed with AEW to be part of the Ring of Honor roster.

